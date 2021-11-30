LuaSwap Price Tops $0.0977 on Exchanges (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0977 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LuaSwap has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $12.51 million and approximately $344,244.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00044911 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.82 or 0.00236387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00089094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 222,201,754 coins and its circulating supply is 128,122,424 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

