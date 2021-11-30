Luceco’s (LUCE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Luceco (LON:LUCE) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

LUCE stock opened at GBX 333.50 ($4.36) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.45. Luceco has a 52-week low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 354.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 376.60. The company has a market capitalization of £536.27 million and a PE ratio of 15.23.

Get Luceco alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Luceco’s payout ratio is 0.36%.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Luceco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luceco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.