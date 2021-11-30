Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) will announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lufax’s earnings. Lufax posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lufax will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lufax.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 28.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lufax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

LU stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 349,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,241,056. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85. Lufax has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Lufax by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,596,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765,291 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Lufax by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,365,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lufax by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,484,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,880,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147,031 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lufax in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,355,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,487,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,317 shares during the period. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

