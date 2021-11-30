LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $422,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $89.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

