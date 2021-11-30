M. Kraus & Co Boosts Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises approximately 3.1% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 41.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 57,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,976 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 64,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $93.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $94.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.61 and its 200 day moving average is $85.69.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

