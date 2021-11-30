Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF) Short Interest Up 370.0% in November

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a growth of 370.0% from the October 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 188.0 days.

OTCMKTS MAANF opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. Maanshan Iron & Steel has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46.

Get Maanshan Iron & Steel alerts:

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Profile

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel products, and related by-products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers hot and cold rolled, galvanized, and color coated strips; ship plates, container use strips, electric steel, pipe steel, etc.; H-beam, angle, and channel sections; cold-heading wire rods; and train wheels for wagon cars.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Maanshan Iron & Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maanshan Iron & Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.