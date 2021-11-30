MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,761 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 397,687 shares.The stock last traded at $17.12 and had previously closed at $16.35.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.90 and a beta of 1.12.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in MAG Silver by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in MAG Silver by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in MAG Silver by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in MAG Silver by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.33% of the company’s stock.
MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.
Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.