MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,761 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 397,687 shares.The stock last traded at $17.12 and had previously closed at $16.35.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.90 and a beta of 1.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in MAG Silver by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in MAG Silver by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in MAG Silver by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in MAG Silver by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

