Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Short Interest Down 42.9% in November

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MAGE remained flat at $$0.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. Magellan Gold has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $1.40.
Magellan Gold Company Profile
