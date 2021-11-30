Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Short Interest Down 42.9% in November

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MAGE remained flat at $$0.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. Magellan Gold has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $1.40.

Magellan Gold Company Profile

Magellan Gold Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of metals in North America. The firm’s flagship project is The Center Star Gold Mine located in the Elk City mining district, Idaho. It is additionally working to build a collection of operating gold mines in the Western United States.

