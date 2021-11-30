Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Truist Securities from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 63.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MGNI. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.82.

Get Magnite alerts:

MGNI stock opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average of $28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 919.96 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Magnite has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 40,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,208,520.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 31,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $909,366.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,117,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Magnite by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Magnite by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after buying an additional 74,464 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Magnite by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 496,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,892,000 after buying an additional 255,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.