Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $19.35 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average is $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.47.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

