Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.38.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of MGY stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The business had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $4,101,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 552,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 21.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 145,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 625,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 44,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.