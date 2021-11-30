MakiSwap (MAKI) Trading Down 7.8% This Week

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges. MakiSwap has a total market cap of $7.36 million and $490,589.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00063916 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00072124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00094597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,415.33 or 0.07715382 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,130.82 or 0.99830780 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MakiSwap Coin Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

