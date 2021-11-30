Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Update

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 182.1% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Makita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Makita stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.32. 19,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,898. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.87. Makita has a 12-month low of $41.70 and a 12-month high of $65.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). Makita had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, analysts expect that Makita will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Makita Company Profile

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

