Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Update

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 182.1% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Makita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Makita stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.32. 19,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,898. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.87. Makita has a 12-month low of $41.70 and a 12-month high of $65.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.91.
Makita Company Profile
Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.
