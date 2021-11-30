MAN (OTCMKTS:MAGOY) Shares Up 0.1%

MAN SE (OTCMKTS:MAGOY)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.46. 196 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.46.

About MAN (OTCMKTS:MAGOY)

MAN SE engages in the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles, engines, and mechanical engineering equipment. It operates through the MAN Truck and Bus; and MAN Latin America segments. The MAN Truck and Bus segment supplies commercial vehicles and transportation solutions. The MAN Latin America segment manufactures trucks and buses in Brazil and supplies customers in the Brazilian market as well as other key growth markets.

