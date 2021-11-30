Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Holdings Lowered by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lowered its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 230,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Marathon Oil makes up about 0.5% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,776,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,648 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,932,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,302,000 after buying an additional 551,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,412,000 after buying an additional 2,081,836 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,996,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,869,000 after buying an additional 599,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Marathon Oil by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,090,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $205,525,000 after acquiring an additional 647,809 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

MRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.76.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRO opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.