MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Position Boosted by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,187,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,873,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,300,000 after purchasing an additional 419,345 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,522,000 after purchasing an additional 162,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,775,000 after purchasing an additional 135,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,941,000 after purchasing an additional 155,240 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HZO stock opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.60. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

HZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarineMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

