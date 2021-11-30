Mark J. Foley Buys 40,000 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) CEO Mark J. Foley acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

RVNC traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 851,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,462. The company has a market capitalization of $894.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.88. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.46.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.81% and a negative return on equity of 128.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RVNC. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $172,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.