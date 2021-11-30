Maro (MARO) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. In the last week, Maro has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maro has a total market capitalization of $63.81 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00044835 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008125 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.65 or 0.00240357 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00089126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011783 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

Maro (MARO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 956,088,897 coins and its circulating supply is 499,063,741 coins. The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

