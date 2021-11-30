Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 95.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630,966 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in GoPro were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in GoPro by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 83,263 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,691,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoPro during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,689,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in GoPro by 358.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in GoPro by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GoPro alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPRO. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.08. GoPro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. GoPro had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. GoPro’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $2,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $53,448.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 614,509 shares of company stock worth $5,976,383. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.