Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $320,000 Investment in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $90.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.88. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $95.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

In related news, COO James Anthony Forbes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $433,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $1,869,689.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,718 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,797 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

