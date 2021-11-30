Marshall Wace LLP Sells 34,876 Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,876 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.34% of CareCloud worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in shares of CareCloud by 7.2% during the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 654,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in CareCloud in the second quarter worth $2,830,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in CareCloud by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 287,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 62,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CareCloud by 5.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in CareCloud by 39.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 27,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBC opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $104.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.83. CareCloud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $12.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other CareCloud news, Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $117,190. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTBC has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

