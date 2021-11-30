Marshall Wace LLP Sells 36,964 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,964 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 3,822.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Nutanix by 11.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average is $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.63.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.83 million. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $807,084.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,697,294.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $637,870.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,759.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,044 shares of company stock worth $6,792,459 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

