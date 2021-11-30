Marshall Wace LLP Sells 4,488 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 36.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.91. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $42.69 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Featured Article: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.