Marshall Wace LLP Takes $370,000 Position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bristow Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 549,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,226,000 after acquiring an additional 23,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the second quarter worth $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristow Group in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bristow Group by 63.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 21,541 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTOL stock opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $873.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.03. Bristow Group Inc. has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $39.72.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.30). Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $301.58 million for the quarter.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

