Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 21.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after buying an additional 59,927 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 97,441.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 16,565 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 184.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 31,196 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 434,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

EVTC opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $48.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.90.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

