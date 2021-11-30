Marston’s (LON:MARS) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Marston’s (LON:MARS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 80.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MARS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Marston’s from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 105 ($1.37).

LON MARS opened at GBX 66.55 ($0.87) on Tuesday. Marston’s has a 12 month low of GBX 59.35 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76. The company has a market cap of £439.47 million and a P/E ratio of -3.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 77.72.

In related news, insider Ralph Graham Findlay bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

