Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Marston's alerts:

OTCMKTS:MARZF opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. Marston’s has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17.

Marston’s Plc engages in the operation of breweries and pubs. It operates through the following segments: Pubs and Bars, Brewing, and Group Services. The Brewing segment covers selling of drink and third party brewing, packaging, and distribution. The Group Services segment provides a range of functional services that support and connect the wider business, including information technology, human resources, finance, retail systems, company secretariat, legal, risk, and compliance.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.