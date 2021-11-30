Matrix AI Network (MAN) Market Cap Hits $16.82 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 30th. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0785 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $16.82 million and $1.85 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Matrix AI Network Coin Profile

Matrix AI Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Matrix AI Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

