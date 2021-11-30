McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $70,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 524,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $126,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded down $4.74 on Tuesday, reaching $245.56. The stock had a trading volume of 29,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,158. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.29 and a 200 day moving average of $240.00. The stock has a market cap of $183.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $257.79.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.20%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

