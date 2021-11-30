Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,674 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in Medtronic by 12.5% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $110.28 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $110.06 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.89. The firm has a market cap of $148.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.05.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

