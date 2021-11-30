Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) traded down 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99. 9,844 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 21,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

