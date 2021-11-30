Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $38.75 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.8% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $38,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Apple by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 73,514 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 20,337 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.2% in the second quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $160.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.52. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $165.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.