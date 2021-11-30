Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $427,000 Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $820.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $798.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $806.39. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,502.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,667 shares of company stock valued at $9,966,748 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.12.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

