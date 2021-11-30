Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $604,000 Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,840 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $60.31 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

