Meridian Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 23.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 19,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 161,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $1,391,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $244,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.05.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $110.28 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $110.06 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

