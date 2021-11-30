Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 120 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of QUAL opened at $143.84 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.50.

