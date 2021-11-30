Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 293 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 54.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,843 shares of company stock worth $11,372,523. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.42.

LRCX stock opened at $680.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $445.60 and a 12 month high of $682.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $592.06 and its 200 day moving average is $609.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.