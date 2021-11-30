Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 370 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,882,102,000 after buying an additional 927,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,725,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,735,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,448,000 after purchasing an additional 114,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,175,000 after acquiring an additional 438,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of DAL opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.22. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.30) EPS. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $215,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.