Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 749,900 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the October 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 390,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ MESA opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.89.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MESA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Mesa Air Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 1,057.1% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,616,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,971 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mesa Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,985,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 641,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 376,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 237,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 198,845 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

