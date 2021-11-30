Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 749,900 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the October 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 390,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
NASDAQ MESA opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.89.
A number of equities analysts have commented on MESA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Mesa Air Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.
Mesa Air Group Company Profile
Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
