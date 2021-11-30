MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.29 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will report sales of $16.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.05 billion. MetLife posted sales of $20.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full year sales of $66.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.57 billion to $67.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $65.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.96 billion to $69.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,308,000 after buying an additional 3,123,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MetLife by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,040,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,216,857,000 after buying an additional 235,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,819,000 after buying an additional 1,003,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MetLife by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,754,000 after buying an additional 187,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in MetLife by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,410,000 after buying an additional 444,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

MET stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.47. 486,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,531,711. The stock has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.10.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

