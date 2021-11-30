Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 7,522 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 188,050.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 107.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 60.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 77.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $234,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKRO shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

AKRO stock opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.95. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $34.87.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.21. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 18,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $455,790.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $269,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

