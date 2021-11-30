Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys New Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VST. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 371.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,611,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,243 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 451.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,500,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322,184 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,935,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,085,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -14.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.