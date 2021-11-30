Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 77,257.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,830 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter worth $426,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 20,098 shares during the period. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $30,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,743 shares of company stock valued at $161,518 over the last three months. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFBK opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $839.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.76. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

