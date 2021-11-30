Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 312,200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RKT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.96.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a current ratio of 24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.79.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 70.94%. The business’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

