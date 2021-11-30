Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $189,000 Holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 107,009.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000.

AERI opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 159.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AERI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

