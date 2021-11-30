Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $192,000 Holdings in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 115,000.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGMS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 313.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush raised IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on IGM Biosciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.60. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $133.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of -1.26.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $79,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,812 shares of company stock valued at $235,667 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

