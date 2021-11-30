Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 138,015.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,884 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Gannett were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Gannett in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett during the second quarter worth $1,598,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Gannett by 28.2% during the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 313,646 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett during the second quarter worth $2,750,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett during the second quarter worth $518,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gannett alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Gannett news, Director Laurence Tarica bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 550,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,688.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GCI opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Gannett had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gannett

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.