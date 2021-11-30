Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 120,650.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $23,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 30,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,210 shares of company stock worth $1,830,004 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.37. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $28.78.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

