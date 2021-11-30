Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 99,614.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in United Fire Group by 8,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in United Fire Group by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in United Fire Group by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George D. Milligan acquired 4,000 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,515.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $143,767.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,222.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.70 million, a P/E ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.33. United Fire Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $36.40.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). The business had revenue of $248.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.90 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

United Fire Group Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

