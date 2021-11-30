MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Short Interest Update

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,543,800 shares, an increase of 104.8% from the October 31st total of 3,195,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,768.6 days.

MCHVF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MGM China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM China from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MGM China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM China has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:MCHVF opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. MGM China has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.90.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

